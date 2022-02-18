Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,828,140 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 53,321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $103,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BUD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €71.00 ($80.68) to €75.00 ($85.23) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.45.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $63.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $54.08 and a 52-week high of $79.67.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.