PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Stacey D. Stewart Sells 703 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Stacey D. Stewart sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $11,163.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.13. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PMT. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.09.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.