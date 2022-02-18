Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Insider Buys C$21,900.00 in Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 30,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$21,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,327,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,728,813.66.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 50,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,500.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 2,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,050.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 25,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$4,050.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 30,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$24,300.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,100.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 35,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,600.00.

Shares of NHK opened at C$0.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.88 million and a PE ratio of -1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.84. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.64 and a 52 week high of C$1.35.

Separately, Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nighthawk Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

