Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Airbnb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.49). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ABNB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.48.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $183.60 on Friday. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $215.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.58 and a beta of -0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.00.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($10.88) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Airbnb by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in Airbnb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Airbnb by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Airbnb by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $988,538.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $2,553,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 769,873 shares of company stock valued at $133,171,020. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

