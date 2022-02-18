Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $9.62 Million Stock Holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537,300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Paya were worth $9,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the third quarter worth $122,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Paya by 109.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Paya during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Paya by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paya during the third quarter valued at $194,000. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paya stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYA. Tigress Financial began coverage on Paya in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

