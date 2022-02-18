Brokerages Expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. eBay posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for eBay.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $55.76 on Tuesday. eBay has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.22. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $309,446.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in eBay by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,335 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 20,643 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in eBay by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 446,712 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $29,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

