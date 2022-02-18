Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

CYH stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $17.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 834,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,255,000 after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

