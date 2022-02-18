Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) to post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Traeger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.03. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Traeger will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Traeger.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $162.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.89 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on COOK shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Traeger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

In related news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $50,076.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COOK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Traeger by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Traeger during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Traeger stock opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. Traeger has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.56.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

