Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP) Lifted by Piper Sandler

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for American Express in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.97. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Express’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.12.

NYSE:AXP opened at $195.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.77. American Express has a 12 month low of $126.07 and a 12 month high of $199.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,647.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $425,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,445 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $762,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,886 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,236 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,931,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 466,271 shares of company stock valued at $85,562,348 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.22%.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

