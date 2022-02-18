AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.80 EPS

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share.

NYSE AN opened at $106.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.96. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $74.23 and a 1 year high of $133.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 148.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

