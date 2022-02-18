Paul Luongo Sells 5,217 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 5,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $149,414.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.37.
Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Fastly’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on FSLY. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.
About Fastly
Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fastly (FSLY)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.