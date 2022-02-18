Paul Luongo Sells 5,217 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 5,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $149,414.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Fastly’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 1.2% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastly by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastly by 10.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Fastly by 11.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 10.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on FSLY. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.