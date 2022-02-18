BMO Capital Markets Boosts Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target to $290.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $274.67.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

CSL stock opened at $235.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $143.88 and a 52 week high of $250.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.48.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 650.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.