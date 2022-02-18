Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.62. Johnson Controls International reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $4.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,297 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,997,000 after acquiring an additional 168,513 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $65.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $54.81 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.91 and its 200 day moving average is $74.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

