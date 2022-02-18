BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. Announces Dividend of GBX 3.67 (LON:BBGI)

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.67 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of BBGI stock opened at GBX 172.40 ($2.33) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 22.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 173.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 173.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. BBGI Global Infrastructure has a 12 month low of GBX 165.60 ($2.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 183 ($2.48).
About BBGI Global Infrastructure
