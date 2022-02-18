BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. Announces Dividend of GBX 3.67 (LON:BBGI)

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.67 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BBGI stock opened at GBX 172.40 ($2.33) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 22.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 173.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 173.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. BBGI Global Infrastructure has a 12 month low of GBX 165.60 ($2.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 183 ($2.48).

About BBGI Global Infrastructure

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in Â’availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

