Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) PT Lowered to $120.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at JMP Securities from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 52.94% from the company’s current price.
FVRR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.60.
Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $78.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.01 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $325.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.99 and its 200 day moving average is $147.58.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 531.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 309.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 12,273 shares during the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fiverr International Company Profile
Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.
