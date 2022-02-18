Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) PT Lowered to $120.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at JMP Securities from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 52.94% from the company’s current price.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.60.

Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $78.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.01 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $325.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.99 and its 200 day moving average is $147.58.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. Fiverr International’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 531.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 309.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 12,273 shares during the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

