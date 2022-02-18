Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target to $80.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.60.

Shares of Fiverr International stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.01 and a beta of 1.84. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $325.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.58.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 36,153 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth $164,413,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 846.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,799,000 after purchasing an additional 140,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

