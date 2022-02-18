Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target to $80.00

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2022

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.60.

Shares of Fiverr International stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.01 and a beta of 1.84. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $325.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.58.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 36,153 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth $164,413,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 846.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,799,000 after purchasing an additional 140,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.