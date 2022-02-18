Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.61% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.
Matterport stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. Matterport has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $18.45.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,185,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter worth $809,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter worth $861,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.26% of the company’s stock.
About Matterport
Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.
