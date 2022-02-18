Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its target price boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.22% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GPK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.03.
Shares of GPK stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.66. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,520,000 after purchasing an additional 282,968 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $666,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $657,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 234,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Graphic Packaging
Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.
