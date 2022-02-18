Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its target price boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GPK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.03.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.66. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,520,000 after purchasing an additional 282,968 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $666,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $657,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 234,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

