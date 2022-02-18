NextDAO (NAX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $428,278.00

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and $428,278.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001933 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00045227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001116 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,277,809,925 coins and its circulating supply is 2,237,577,815 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

