Furucombo (COMBO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.17 Million

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000425 BTC on popular exchanges. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $5.17 million and approximately $349,748.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00045227 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,897.50 or 0.07165209 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,452.25 or 1.00034069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00049510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00051369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,075,489 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.