Barclays Lowers Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target to $74.00

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, ING Group began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.88.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $55.76 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $48.88 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,957,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,462,000 after purchasing an additional 258,313 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $684,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

