Barclays Lowers Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target to $74.00

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.71% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, ING Group began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.88.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $55.76 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $48.88 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
