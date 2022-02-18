Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FTV. Vertical Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

NYSE:FTV opened at $63.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 52-week low of $63.04 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fortive by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,976,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,002 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,531,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Fortive by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,788,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,922 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Fortive by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Fortive by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,035,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

