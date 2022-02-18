Short Interest in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) Declines By 15.4%

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.39. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $17.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 6.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 7.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 179,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 13,108 shares in the last quarter.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

