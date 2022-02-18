Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Short Interest Update

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the January 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Eisai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eisai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

OTCMKTS:ESALY opened at $51.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.44. Eisai has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $129.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.42.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eisai will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

