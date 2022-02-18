Short Interest in Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Decreases By 15.3%

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the January 15th total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of IPHA opened at $3.60 on Friday. Innate Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87.

IPHA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innate Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,157,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $771,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Innate Pharma by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 72,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Innate Pharma by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,903 shares during the period. 1.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

