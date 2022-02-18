Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 214,466 Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,466 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Viridian Therapeutics worth $10,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $576,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $20.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $438.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.13. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

VRDN has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

In other news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 16,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $327,482.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

