Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 83,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,952,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of CONMED by 553.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 250,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,801,000 after purchasing an additional 212,368 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CONMED by 1,826.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,136,000 after purchasing an additional 207,896 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the third quarter worth approximately $14,466,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the third quarter worth approximately $14,444,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CONMED in the second quarter worth approximately $12,968,000.

In related news, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,762,318.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $139.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 71.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.54. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.60.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

