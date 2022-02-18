Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Raises Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 83.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Radian Group by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Radian Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Radian Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $23.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $25.31.

Radian Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

In related news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $1,101,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Thornberry bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $433,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on RDN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

