Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVYA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Avaya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avaya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Avaya by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Avaya by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVYA shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BWS Financial decreased their price target on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $19.54. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avaya news, CAO Kevin Speed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $200,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $488,733.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,748 shares of company stock worth $3,699,784 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

