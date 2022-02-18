Short Interest in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) Declines By 15.7%

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,100 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 314,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 44,779 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 190.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 43,252 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

