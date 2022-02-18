United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 602,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,449 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $109,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,123,000 after purchasing an additional 710,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,020,000 after acquiring an additional 295,726 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,365,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,523,349,000 after acquiring an additional 207,310 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,342,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,155,001,000 after acquiring an additional 54,938 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,271,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,354,000 after acquiring an additional 70,466 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.18.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $210.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $183.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $156.59 and a one year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

