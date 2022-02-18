Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) EVP Mark S. Schroeder Sells 207 Shares

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $56,713.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $261.92 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $230.89 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $285.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LH. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

