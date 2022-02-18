Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) General Counsel Sells $70,000.00 in Stock

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $17.31 on Friday. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.10 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRRM. TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth $166,947,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 144.0% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,108,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,606 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at $12,552,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at $10,023,000. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,134,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,929,000 after purchasing an additional 625,075 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

