Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) General Counsel Sells $70,000.00 in Stock

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ VRRM opened at $17.31 on Friday. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.10 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRRM. TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.
Verra Mobility Company Profile
Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verra Mobility (VRRM)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.