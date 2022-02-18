Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Sells 4,454 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $90,772.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.12. The company has a market capitalization of $676.83 million, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.47.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth $43,762,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in SI-BONE by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,090,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,646,000 after purchasing an additional 825,476 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in SI-BONE by 309.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,007,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,570,000 after purchasing an additional 760,836 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,445,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in SI-BONE by 198.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 685,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 456,061 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SI-BONE Company Profile
SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.
