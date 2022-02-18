Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT Lowered to $40.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Sunday, November 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of RDFN opened at $28.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -38.19 and a beta of 1.73. Redfin has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.83.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $36,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,814 shares of company stock worth $3,607,379. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 70.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth about $71,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

