JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) to Underweight

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRKNY opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $2.24.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Türk Telekomünikasyon AS engages in the provision of local, national, international and mobile telecommunication services, internet product and services. It operates through the Fixed Line and Mobile business segments. The Fixed Line segment provides value-added services besides voice and data services for its corporate and retail customers through its extensive fixed-line telecommunications network.

