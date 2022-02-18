JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) to Underweight

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TRKNY opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $2.24.
Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Company Profile
