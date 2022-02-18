Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 36,275 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 67.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,275 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 19.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,298,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,385 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,495,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,472,000 after acquiring an additional 328,982 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Rollins by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 2,248,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rollins by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,731,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,183,000 after acquiring an additional 19,416 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rollins by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROL opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.15. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

