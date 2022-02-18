Marshall Wace LLP Invests $6.48 Million in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 41,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,483,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 410.6% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,030,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lear by 15.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,453,000 after buying an additional 70,237 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,464,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lear by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $222,281,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.40.

LEA stock opened at $172.40 on Friday. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $144.77 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.28.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

Lear Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

