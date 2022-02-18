Marshall Wace LLP Grows Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,978 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.07% of Cameco worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cameco by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 28.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in Cameco by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 212,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Cameco by 8.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

CCJ opened at $21.04 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average of $22.12.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s payout ratio is -30.00%.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

