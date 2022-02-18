Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,456 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,261 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.87 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

