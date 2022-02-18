Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Teradyne by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 25.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 3.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Teradyne by 52.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Teradyne by 2.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.51 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.58.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.21%.

TER has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.58.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $336,263.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

