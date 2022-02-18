AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 410.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AMERCO by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AMERCO by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UHAL stock opened at $590.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $661.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $678.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $504.85 and a 52-week high of $769.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.88.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 60.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $720.75 per share, with a total value of $10,631,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

AMERCO engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

