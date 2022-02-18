V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in V.F. by 57.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 435.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in V.F. by 73.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 37.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 840 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC opened at $59.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.11. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

