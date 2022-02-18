Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $512,000 Stock Position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 81.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,972 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNSO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 430.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,675,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 336,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

MNSO stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $32.70.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). MINISO Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $411.91 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

