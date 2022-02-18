$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. BJ’s Restaurants posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 314.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BJRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush cut BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.42.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $762.38 million, a PE ratio of -41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.26. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,902,000 after acquiring an additional 141,527 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,348,000 after buying an additional 278,601 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 882,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,860,000 after buying an additional 77,371 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 826,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,547,000 after buying an additional 163,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,840,000 after buying an additional 28,276 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

