Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Raises Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 75.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,219,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,226,000 after acquiring an additional 75,687 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,654,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $216.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.53 and a beta of 0.34. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.62 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.79.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total transaction of $432,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $26,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,327. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.14.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

