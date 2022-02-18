Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $425,000 in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 35,612 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,003,000 after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REGI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

REGI opened at $34.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $101.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average of $48.52.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

