RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Up 9.2%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s share price shot up 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.93. 151,126 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,610,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RLX. Citigroup cut their price objective on RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on RLX Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.07.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $260.22 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RLX Technology by 220.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,346,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,043,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737,889 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $17,159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RLX Technology by 1,819.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,465 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the third quarter valued at $18,068,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,042,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,754,000 after buying an additional 2,880,438 shares in the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.