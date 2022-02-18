Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Perrigo has increased its dividend by 26.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Perrigo has a payout ratio of 28.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Perrigo to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.64.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, VP Todd W. Kingma purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $112,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rolf A. Classon purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $99,876.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 366,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after acquiring an additional 15,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

