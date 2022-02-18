AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Receives $2.70 Consensus PT from Brokerages

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.70.

AIBRF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AIB Group from €2.50 ($2.84) to €2.75 ($3.13) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:AIBRF opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62. AIB Group has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $3.48.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

